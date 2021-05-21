Left Menu

France's Macron to name Rwanda ambassador on visit next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will name an ambassador to Rwanda, which for years accused Paris of complicity in its 1994 genocide, in a final step to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Elysee Palace said on Friday. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose rebel army ended the three-month slaughter by death squads loyal to the then Hutu-led government, earlier this week said relations were on the mend after France accepted it bore a responsibility for the genocide.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:53 IST
France's Macron to name Rwanda ambassador on visit next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will name an ambassador to Rwanda, which for years accused Paris of complicity in its 1994 genocide, in a final step to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose rebel army ended the three-month slaughter by death squads loyal to the then Hutu-led government, earlier this week said relations were on the mend after France accepted it bore a responsibility for the genocide. Macron, who travels to Rwanda next week, wanted to mark "the final step in the normalisation of relations between France and Rwanda," an Elysee official said.

The French president will make a speech at the genocide memorial in Kigali. A commission established by Macron concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility. However, the nearly 1,000-page report absolved France of complicity in the killings.

"That means a lot," Kagame said of France's acceptance in an interview with France 24 on Monday. Asked if an apology would be a further important gesture, Kagame responded: "I think so."

Rwanda severed diplomatic relations with France in 2006 after a French judge issued arrest warrants against Rwandan officials accused of links to the shooting down of President Juvénal Habyarimana's jet in April 1994. Diplomatic ties were restored in 2009 during a phase of warmer relations between 2008 and 2011, but France has not had an accredited ambassador in Kigali since 2015, according to the French foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021