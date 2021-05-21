Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:54 IST
Explain why Guv yet to decide on legislative council nominations: HC to Maha
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to file a reply explaining why the governor was taking such a long time to decide on the nomination of members to the legislative council.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade directed the government to file its reply within two weeks explaining the reasons for the delay despite the 12 names having been submitted on November 6 last year.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ratan Luth, which claimed the Maharashtra governor had breached his constitutional obligation by delaying the nominations, and such delay was depriving citizens and the state from benefiting from the nominated councilors who had ''special knowledge and practical experience in fields of literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service.'' The plea further claimed the primary reason behind the delay was an existing tussle between the governor and the state.

The HC directed the state to clarify in its reply the time the governor would take to finalise the nominations. It adjourned the hearing on the PIL by two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

