Delhi Police files chargesheet against Deep Sidhu, others in Republic Day violence case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:55 IST
Nearly four months after the violence at Red Fort on the Republic Day, Delhi Police has filed a voluminous chargesheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and 15 others in connection with the case.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, injuring scores of policemen.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is tasked with investigating the case, filed a 3,224-page-long final report before Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Monga on May 17 and sought prosecution of 16 accused, including Sidhu.

According to the police, 13 out of 16 accused, including Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Mohinder Singh Khalsa, are out on bail while other three namely Maninder Singh, Khempreet Singh and Jabarjang Singh are still in judicial custody.

Police sources said they may file a supplementary chargesheet if more evidence comes up during the course of investigation in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Gajendra Singh Nagar will hear the matter on the point of cognisance of the chargesheet on May 28, as per the court sources.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort.

The Delhi Police had told the court that it has electronic evidence to show that Sidhu entered the Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags and provoked the violence.

Sidhu is facing charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide among various other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was in jail for over two months and released on bail on April 17.

Besides Sidhu, police have also mentioned the name of Iqbal Singh, who was doing a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly instigated the protesters.

