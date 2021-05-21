Left Menu

Maharashtra village residents hesitant to take COVID vaccines due to lack of awareness

Residents of Raigadnagar village in Maharashtra's Nashik showing reluctance to take COVID-19 vaccines due to lack of awareness, Dr Shristi Dave, a village health official, said.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:37 IST
Maharashtra village residents hesitant to take COVID vaccines due to lack of awareness
Dr Shristi Dave, a health official, speaking to ANI (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Raigadnagar village in Maharashtra's Nashik showing reluctance to take COVID-19 vaccines due to lack of awareness, Dr Shristi Dave, a village health official, said. "Villagers think they will die after taking the vaccine. They say when there is no COVID infections in the village, then why they should get inoculated," Dr Dave told ANI.

Dave added that the villagers would run away at our sight when we were doing mass awareness campaign for the COVID vaccination in the village. Sarika Bari, Block Development Officer, Nashik, said, "There are 76 villages here. People from 70 villages are demanding vaccination. Only 5-6 villages, including Raigadnagar, in tribal belt are against vaccination. They believe that they will die after taking the vaccine. Our teams are spreading awareness about vaccines."

"We do not have a fear of coronavirus. We don not have a single case of this infection in our village. Why should we take its vaccine then? We will stop bearing children because of this," said a woman from the village. A man from the village told ANI that they are hard drinkers and that is why can not contract the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021