Corruption complaint filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, two others

Singh was shunted out as Mumbai commissioner and transferred to Home Guard after the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the Ambani residence bomb scare case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:43 IST
A complaint has been filed against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, former police officer Pradeep Sharma and inspector Rajkumar Kothmire with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for alleged extortion and corruption, an official said on Friday.

The complaint was filed by Virar-based builder Mayuresh Raut with the Director General of ACB on Wednesday, he said.

These officers extorted money, cars, property and documents from him when Singh was Thane police commissioner, the complainant alleged.

The ACB has summoned Raut to record his statement at its Thane office on Monday, sources said.

Raut had earlier leveled allegations of corruption in a separate complaint against Sharma, former senior police inspector of the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC), Thane, seeking probe into his assets. A similar complaint was also filed against Kothmire on May 7 and a collective complaint mentioning the names of three officers including IPS officer Param Bir Singh was filed on Wednesday, sources said.

Singh was shunted out as Mumbai commissioner and transferred to Home Guard after the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the Ambani residence bomb scare case. Singh later made allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who subsequently resigned.

