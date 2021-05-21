Mumbai: Foreign national held with mephedrone worth Rs 18 lakh
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:52 IST
A man hailing from an African nation was held by Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell allegedly with 150 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 18 lakh in the illicit market, an official said on Friday.
Chikau Jerome Amen, a resident of Kalina in Santa Cruz, was held on Thursday by an ANC unit which was patrolling KC Marg in Bandra West, he said.
