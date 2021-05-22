Israel foreign minister said his country keen to maintain calm -Egyptian statement
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, on Friday that Israel was keen to maintain calm, in the evening of the first day of an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions, Egypt said in a statement.
Shoukry and Ashkenazi also discussed measures to facilitate the rebuilding of Gaza in the coming stage, the statement said.
