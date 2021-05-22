Mumbai: Sex racket busted, 3 rescued, 2 arrested
The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two persons from Ghatkopar in the metropolis for allegedly forcing minor girls into a sex racket, an official said on Friday.
The racket was busted after a chawl was raided by Crime Branch's Unit VII, leading to the rescue of a minor girl and two women, he said.
The two accused, a 37-year-old woman from Diva in Thane and a 40-year-old man from Bhandup, have been charged under IPC, POCSO and PITA provisions, he added.
