Mumbai: Sex racket busted, 3 rescued, 2 arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two persons from Ghatkopar in the metropolis for allegedly forcing minor girls into a sex racket, an official said on Friday.

The racket was busted after a chawl was raided by Crime Branch's Unit VII, leading to the rescue of a minor girl and two women, he said.

The two accused, a 37-year-old woman from Diva in Thane and a 40-year-old man from Bhandup, have been charged under IPC, POCSO and PITA provisions, he added.

