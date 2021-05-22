Give national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to give the national project status to the ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), proposed to provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts of the state.

He said the state government officials should constantly coordinate with the officials from the Centre on this matter.

The chief minister instructed officials of the Water Supply Department to ensure the supply of drinking water in the summer by implementing a contingency plan, a statement said.

Addressing a review meeting of drinking water management, Gehlot directed the officials to speed up the work on all other important water projects like Israda, Navanera and Parvan Dam, it said.

He said the works of Jal Jeevan Mission should be given the highest priority for providing water to every household.

