Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash -sources
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:37 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria's army chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash on Friday, three military sources told Reuters.
The air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport on Friday and it is investigating the immediate cause of the crash.
