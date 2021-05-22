Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash -sources

Nigeria's army chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash on Friday, three military sources told Reuters.

The air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport on Friday and it is investigating the immediate cause of the crash.

Advertisement

Also Read: 6 killed after gunmen attack on police station in Nigeria's southern state

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)