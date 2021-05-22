Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza strip -SPA
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:41 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Gaza strip and said it appreciates the Egyptian and international efforts in this regard, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.
The statement reaffirmed the kingdom's continuation of efforts with allies to reach a resolution.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Egyptian
- Foreign Ministry
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
80 Palestinians injured in riots at Israel's Damascus Gate amid turmoil, rocket launched from Gaza
Rockets have been fired on Israel from Gaza Strip for 10 Hours: Israel Defense Forces
Gaza health officials: 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown.
Israel airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinians say, after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem
Three rockets launched from Gaza Strip toward southern Israel: Israel Defense Forces