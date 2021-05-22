Left Menu

UP: 17-yr-old dies after 'police thrashing for violating corona curfew'; constable suspended

A 17-year-old boy died Friday after he was allegedly beaten up by the police here for violating the ongoing corona curfew in the state, his family claimed, following which a constable was suspended and a homeguard jawan sacked.The incident took place in Bhatpuri locality in Bangarmau area when the boy was selling vegetable outside his house.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:46 IST
UP: 17-yr-old dies after 'police thrashing for violating corona curfew'; constable suspended
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy died Friday after he was allegedly beaten up by the police here for ''violating'' the ongoing ‘corona curfew' in the state, his family claimed, following which a constable was suspended and a homeguard jawan sacked.

The incident took place in Bhatpuri locality in Bangarmau area when the boy was selling vegetable outside his house. The police said in a statement that an FIR will be registered against the policemen involved and the entire matter probed. His family alleged that the boy was caught by a constable for allegedly violating 'corona curfew' and thrashed with a stick. He was later taken to a police station, where he was again thrashed following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the family alleged.

Agitated with the police action, the locals created a jam at Lucknow road crossing, demanding action against the guilty, a government job and compensation for the victim's family.

Later, the police said in a statement, ''Constable Vijay Chodhury has been suspended with immediate effect in the matter and services of homeguard Satyaprakash have been terminated. The entire matter will be probed and an FIR will be registered against the policemen.'' Senior officers are reaching the spot to meet the family members. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed ‘corona curfew’ in the state till 7 am on May 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
3
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global
4
NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effects

NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effect...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021