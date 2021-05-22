Left Menu

Sudan welcomes ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians

In a statement, the ministry called on the international community, "and the American administration in particular", to prevent any recurrence of what it said were deliberate violations and attacks on the rights of the Palestinian people. Sudan last year joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in agreeing to move toward normalized relations with Israel in deals brokered by the Trump administration.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 22-05-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 01:16 IST
Sudan welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian factions, its foreign ministry said on Friday adding that it appreciated the Egyptian, regional and international efforts to reach this agreement. In a statement, the ministry called on the international community, "and the American administration in particular", to prevent any recurrence of what it said were deliberate violations and attacks on the rights of the Palestinian people.

Sudan last year joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in agreeing to move toward normalized relations with Israel in deals brokered by the Trump administration. Normalization with Israel is seen by many in Sudan as an initiative led by the military, which has welcomed visits by Israeli officials in recent months.

As part of the initial agreement, Trump removed Sudan from a U.S. government list of countries promoting terrorism in December.

