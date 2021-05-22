Left Menu

Saudi king condemns Israeli 'aggression' in Jerusalem, Gaza Strip

Saudi Arabia earlier on Friday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and said it appreciates Egyptian and international mediation efforts, state news agency (SPA) said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. The statement reaffirmed the kingdom's continuation of efforts with allies to reach a resolution.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 01:26 IST
Saudi king condemns Israeli 'aggression' in Jerusalem, Gaza Strip

Saudi Arabia's King Salman condemned what he called Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip during a phone call on Friday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

King Salman also said the kingdom will keep reaching out to all parties to put pressure on Israel's "occupation government". Saudi Arabia earlier on Friday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and said it appreciates Egyptian and international mediation efforts, state news agency (SPA) said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement reaffirmed the kingdom's continuation of efforts with allies to reach a resolution. Egyptian efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians went into effect early on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021