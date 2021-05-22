Left Menu

Ghana police arrest 21 LGBT+ activists at 'unlawful' gathering

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 22-05-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 01:27 IST
Ghana police arrest 21 LGBT+ activists at 'unlawful' gathering
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghanaian police on Friday said they had detained 21 people they suspected of promoting an LGBT+ agenda at an unlawful assembly in the southeastern city of Ho. LGBT+ people face widespread persecution in the West African nation where gay sex is punishable with up to three years imprisonment.

The 16 women and five men were arrested on Thursday at a hotel for nurses and midwives, the police statement said, alleging they had gathered to advocate LGBT+ activities with books and flyers with titles including, "Coming out" and "All about Trans." The detainees will appear before a court on June 4.

Rights organisation Rightify Ghana said the group had met to share insight on how to document and report human rights violations being experienced by LGBT+ Ghanaians. "The press teamed up with the police to storm the meeting location, started taking images, took their belongings and arrested them," it said in a post on Twitter.

"We are calling on the Ghana Police Service to #ReleaseThe21," it said. Ghana has not prosecuted anyone for same-sex relations in years, but LGBT+ people face frequent abuse and discrimination, including blackmail and attacks, human rights researchers say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021