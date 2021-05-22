U.S. to pull El Salvador funds on 'deep concerns' over recent votes

The U.S. Agency for International Development is pulling aid from El Salvador's police and a public information institute and will instead redirect the funding to civil society groups, according to a statement from the agency's head issued on Friday. The statement, which did not specify the amount of funding, cited its concerns over moves earlier this month by legislative allies of President Nayib Bukele to oust the Central American country's attorney general and top judges.

"USAID has deep concerns regarding the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly's May 1st vote to remove the Attorney General and all five magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of El Salvador's Supreme Court, and larger concerns about transparency and accountability," agency chief Samantha Power said in the statement. Commonly known as USAID, the international development arm of the U.S. government provides funding to a wide variety of programs in mostly poor countries across the globe.

The earmarked funds will now go to "promoting transparency, combating corruption and monitoring human rights," in concert with local civil society groups, it said. "Respect for an independent judiciary, a commitment to the separation of powers, and a strong civil society are essential components of any democracy," the statement added.

The 39-year-old Bukele, who is popular at home, has argued that the dismissals were justified and legal. Bukele's party accused the five ousted judges of impeding the government's health strategy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the attorney general of lacking independence.

The abrupt votes to remove them were criticized as a dangerous power grab by the tiny opposition to Bukele in El Salvador, as well as the U.S. government and international rights groups like Amnesty International. El Salvador, which has a dollarized economy closely tied to the United States by trade and a large migrant population, is currently negotiating an over $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, where Washington wields significant influence.

