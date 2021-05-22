Left Menu

Blinken, Palestinian leader Abbas discuss measures to ensure truce holds

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 03:10 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone on Friday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed measures to ensure the ceasefire that came into effect between Palestinians and Israelis holds, the State Department said.

Blinken told Abbas the United States was committed to working with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and mobilize international support for the reconstruction of Gaza, the State Department said in a statement.

