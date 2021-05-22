Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suspect arrested in attack on Jewish man in New York's Times Square

A man was arrested and several others were being sought in connection with an attack on a Jewish man in New York's Times Square that drew the attention of several politicians and is being investigated as a hate crime, police said on Friday. The attack on Thursday, captured in a video that was shared on social media, followed rival pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in midtown Manhattan over the fighting in Gaza, which ended in a ceasefire hours later. The demonstrations resulted in 26 arrests.

Minnesota attorney general to lead prosecution of Daunte Wright shooting

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution of a former policewoman charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a young Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in April, he said on Friday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman had asked that Ellison take charge regarding the killing of 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright, following established protocols in cases involving the use of deadly force by police officers.

White House says no plans to require vaccines for foreign visitors

The White House said on Friday it has no plans to require foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the European Union plans to allow Americans who have received their shots to travel in the bloc. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said there was no update on when the U.S. might allow in more foreign visitors.

U.S. judge orders mental evaluation of Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman'

A federal judge on Friday ordered a mental health assessment for Jacob Chansley, the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" who was widely photographed wearing a horned headdress inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said he determined that a "competency examination" of Chansley was warranted and ordered that a "psychological examination be conducted." The judge said the examination should include an assessment as to whether Chansley cannot understand the criminal charges against him or assist in his own defense.

Little Island, a park built by a billionaire, further transforms Manhattan's West Side

Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan.

Judge allows self-described anti-fraud group to review Georgia ballots

A Georgia judge on Friday ordered Atlanta's Fulton County to unseal more than 145,000 absentee ballots cast during the November 2020 election, allowing self-described election integrity activists to evaluate the legitimacy of the ballots. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, who is overseeing the case, ruled that Fulton County must unseal the ballots so the petitioners could inspect and scan them, not merely look at copies, according to his order filed in the Fulton County Superior Court.

Biden says won't allow Justice Dept to seize phone or email records of reporters

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would not allow his Justice Department to seize the phone or email records of reporters, saying that any such move would be "simply wrong."

Biden's comments came after CNN reported that the Justice Department had told its correspondent Barbara Starr that the former Trump administration had obtained two months of her phone and email records in 2017.

Teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting makes first in-person court appearance

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last August, made his first in-person court appearance on Friday ahead of trial in November. Rittenhouse, 18, had been attending court hearings remotely from his lawyer's office but was able to appear in person before Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder for the pre-trial hearing following a relaxation of COVID-19 protocols.

White House says 'every entity' of Biden's campaign promises on healthcare will not be in budget

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday not "every entity" of President Joe Biden's campaign promises on health care will be in the budget, which the White House plans to release next week. "What it will outline is how we are proposing to pay for a range of the proposals the president has put forward ... but every entity may not be reflected in this budget," she said.

U.S. seizes $90,000 from man who sold footage of U.S. Capitol riot

U.S. authorities have confiscated roughly $90,000 from a Utah man who sold footage of a woman being fatally shot during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to court filings. Prosecutors also have filed additional criminal charges against the man, John Earle Sullivan, a self-described political activist who is accused of entering the Capitol building and participating in the riot, the filings unsealed on Thursday showed.