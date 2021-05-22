Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination centres in Pune to remain shut today due to shortage of vaccines

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday informed that vaccination centers in Pune Municipal Corporation will remain shut on May 22 due to shortage of vaccine stock.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-05-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 08:16 IST
COVID-19 vaccination centres in Pune to remain shut today due to shortage of vaccines
Pune Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday informed that vaccination centers in Pune Municipal Corporation will remain shut on May 22 due to shortage of vaccine stock. Mohol took to Twitter saying, "Vaccination will not be done on May 22 at all vaccination centers in Pune Municipal corporation area due to shortage of vaccine stock," (translated from Marathi)."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that there are more than 300 cases of mucormycosis in Pune and there is a shortage of injections to treat black fungus in patients. Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "Presently there are over 300 cases of black fungus in Pune, including many outsiders (residents of other districts). There is a shortage of injections for them."

As per official data, Maharashtra, currently, has 3,85,785 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Pune has 64,084 active cases and 10,728 died due to the virus in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021