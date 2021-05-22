Left Menu

Police has booked the personal bodyguard of a Mumbai-based actress for allegedly raping a beautician on the pretext of marriage.

Mumbai: Bodyguard of actress booked for 'raping' beautician on pretext of marriage
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Police has booked the personal bodyguard of a Mumbai-based actress for allegedly raping a beautician on the pretext of marriage. The case was filed at the DN Nagar Police Station in Andheri on Wednesday (May 19) night, and the accused is yet to be arrested.

According to an official statement of DN Nagar Police, the complainant had alleged that the accused promised marriage to her and also took Rs 50,000 from her. "Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 376 (rape charges) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against bodyguard of a famous Bollywood actress at DN Nagar PS in Andheri. The accused is yet to be arrested," said the police. (ANI)

