Strict action against people misusing lockdown travel passes, Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar on Friday warned that strict actions will be taken against those who misuse commuting passes issued to them during the current lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Updated: 22-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:34 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (File pic)). Image Credit: ANI
Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar on Friday warned that strict actions will be taken against those who misuse commuting passes issued to them during the current lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. Kumar, on Friday, inspected the check post on LB Nagar-Malakpet main road near the Dilsukhnagar area in Hyderabad.

"People are violating the norms and guidelines of lockdown in Hyderabad after 10 am. Many people with commuting passes are misusing it," Kumar told ANI. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner warned that those found misusing their commute permission passes will have their vehicles and strict action will also be taken against them.

"Over 50 vehicles have been seized so far for violating the lockdown norms," he said. He said, "At over 180 check posts, the police officers have been working all day to make sure that the lockdown is implemented properly in the city and the people remain safe from COVID."

Kumar further said, "Despite the police department doing its best in making sure that lockdown is properly imposed, we have found that nearly about 10 per cent of people are violating the lockdown norms and are misusing the permission norms. "Due to these violators, the people who are genuinely are in need are suffering including ambulance and essential needs," he added.

Telangana is under lockdown till May 30 in order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19. According to official data, there are 45,757 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

