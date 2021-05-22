Left Menu

NSA invoked against man arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:54 IST
NSA invoked against man arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against a man who was arrested last month for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sachin Kumar of Haryana, was arrested along with two medical representatives, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said.

Remdesivir injections seized from Kumar during his arrest were later found to be spurious, he said.

''As per the procedure, we have slapped the NSA against Kumar for selling fake Remdesivir injections,'' he said.

Under the provisions of the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

The trio were arrested by the UP Special Task Force and the Babupurva Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021