NSA invoked against man arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir
- Country:
- India
The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against a man who was arrested last month for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections, police said on Saturday.
The accused, Sachin Kumar of Haryana, was arrested along with two medical representatives, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said.
Remdesivir injections seized from Kumar during his arrest were later found to be spurious, he said.
''As per the procedure, we have slapped the NSA against Kumar for selling fake Remdesivir injections,'' he said.
Under the provisions of the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.
The trio were arrested by the UP Special Task Force and the Babupurva Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pandemic Gave Opportunity to New OTT Players in Digital Space: Sudhanshu Kumar, Founder of Bollywood Society
Filmmaker Shrikumar Menon arrested in cheating case
Punish me, but absolve EC of doubts: Rajiv Kumar in affidavit that couldn't be filed
Nitish Kumar mourns demise of JDU MLC due to COVID-19
Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Look-out notice against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar