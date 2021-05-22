Left Menu

Yuan Longping, China's father of hybrid rice, dead at age 91 - Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:35 IST
Chinese agronomist Yuan Longping Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chinese agronomist Yuan Longping, who was known for developing the first hybrid rice strains, died at age 91 in the central province of Hunan on Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Yuan, born in September 1930, helped China with the hybrid rice to feed nearly one-fifth of the world's population with less than 9% of the world's land, Xinhua said in a story in 2019.

