Rape accused at large for 1.5 years held in JK's Udhampur district            

Shoket Ali, a resident of Dangakote in Reasi district, was booked in December 2019 for abducting and raping the woman, they said.He was arrested from Battal-Ballian village in Udhampur districts Mansar area, a police official said. He was changing his places of stay, both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.He said that a police team is searching for another person in connection with the case.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:53 IST
Rape accused at large for 1.5 years held in JK's Udhampur district            
A man who had allegedly raped a woman and was at large since 2019 has been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Saturday. Shoket Ali, a resident of Dangakote in Reasi district, was booked in December 2019 for abducting and raping the woman, they said.

He was arrested from Battal-Ballian village in Udhampur district's Mansar area, a police official said. He said that Ali had gone underground and was continuously changing his location. ''He was changing his places of stay, both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.

He said that a police team is searching for another person in connection with the case.

