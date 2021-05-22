COVID-19: India's positivity rate drops to 12.45 pc, recovery rate at 87.76 pc

As the country records less than three lakh cases for the four successive days, the daily positivity rate of India has declined to 12.45 per cent. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 20,66,285 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, which is the highest number of tests conducted in a day.

The Union Health Ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the ninth consecutive day. "As many as 357,630 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,30,70,365 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 87.76 per cent," the Ministry said.

The MoHFW in its statement also mentioned that as many as 2,57,299 daily new COVID cases were registered in the last 24 hours. "Ten states reported 78.12 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,184, followed by Karnataka with 32,218 new cases," it said.

As per the data of the ministry, India's total active caseload has decreased to 29,23,400 today and a net decline of 1,04,525 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. "The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.33 crore today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the ministry said. (ANI)

