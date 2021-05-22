Centre provides 'Y+' category security to Lok Sabha MPs Sisir Adhikari, Dibyendu in Bengal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide "Y+" security to Lok Sabha Members of Parliament Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari in West Bengal. Sisir is the father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari while Dibyendu is the latter's brother. Sisir had quit the TMC ahead of assembly elections to join the BJP while Dibyendu still remains in the TMC fold.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs order, they will be secured by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever they are in West Bengal. Under the "Y+" security cover, a person is given protection by 11 security personnel including two gunmen (plus four on rotation) for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security.

Earlier, after Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the TMC and joined the BJP last year, the MHA decided to provide 'Z' category security to the leader in West Bengal and Y '+' category CRPF security cover to him in other states. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. The BJP alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. (ANI)

