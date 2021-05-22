Left Menu

Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank on May 26-27, source says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:49 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Washington's efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday.

The U.S., Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken's full itinerary. The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would "discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians".

Blinken's Middle East trip would include visiting Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants, as well as to Jordan, the source said.

