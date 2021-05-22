Left Menu

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 22-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 14:07 IST
UP teen death: 2 cops charged with murder, suspended
Two police constables and a homeguard have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old vegetable seller who was caught for violating the 'corona curfew' and allegedly beaten mercilessly, first outside his home and then inside a police station, officials said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place in Unnao district's Bangarmau area on Friday, led to angry protests from locals who relented after senior police officers assured the boy's family of an impartial probe, they said.

The constables and the homeguard have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), they said.

Constables Vijay Chodhury and Simavat have been suspended and homeguard Satyaprakash has been sacked, police said.

The incident had taken place on Friday in the Bhatpuri locality in Unnao district's Bangarmau when the boy was selling vegetables outside his house.

The boy's family alleged that he was caught by a constable for allegedly violating the 'corona curfew' and thrashed with a stick.

He was later taken to a police station, where he was again thrashed following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the family alleged.

He was beaten up in front of the inspector in-charge, the boy's family alleged.

Agitated over the police action, locals blocked a road and their protest ended late on Friday night after senior police officers, including ASP Shahi Shekhar Singh, assured the boy's family all help, an impartial probe, and handed over a copy of the FIR.

The family has demanded action against the guilty, a government job and compensation.

Following the assurances , the boy's body was handed over to police for post mortem.

In a statement issued on Friday night, police had said, ''Constable Vijay Chodhury has been suspended with immediate effect in the matter and services of homeguard Satyaprakash have been terminated. '' The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed the curfew in the state till 7 am of May 24 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

