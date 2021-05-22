Four dead, two injured in car accident in UP's Budaun

Four people, including a woman and her son, died and two more were injured in a collision between a car and a mini-truck here, police said on Saturday.

The victims were going to a private hospital in Chandausi on Friday night when the accident occurred on a highway under the Bisauli Kotwali police station area, they said.

Police personnel rushed them to the community health centre, where Gaurav (25), his mother Meera (55), mother-in-law Sarvesh (51) and car driver Kapil (28) were declared dead.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, the police said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene after the crash.

