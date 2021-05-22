Left Menu

COVID-19: HP CM launches home isolation kits; says pandemic nothing less than war

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 14:25 IST
COVID-19: HP CM launches home isolation kits; says pandemic nothing less than war
  • Country:
  • India

Calling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “nothing less than a war”, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday launched home isolation kits for infected patients under home isolation.

Such kits contain ‘chawan prash’, ‘kaada’, protective masks, hand sanitisers, medicines, CM's message, among others. These kits will be provided to COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

Around 90 per cent of over 31,000 active cases in the state are in home isolation.

The chief minister also launched ‘Himachal COVID Care’ mobile application for helping in the speedy recovery of patients in home isolation.

An ‘E-Sanjeevani Specialist OPD’ mobile application was also introduced wherein as many as 70 specialists of AIIMS Bilaspur will provide advice to state residents through tele-medicine service.

PTI DJI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021