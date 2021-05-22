NGT directs authorities to take measures to protect Delhi's Bhalswa lake

By Sushil Batra The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to call a meeting of representatives from the Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to plan remedial measures in accordance with the law in relation to pollution and encroachment in the national capital's Bhalswa lake.

The NGT's direction came on Friday while hearing a plea moved by an NGO--Udankaar-- against the alleged failure of the public authorities in performing their obligation under public trust doctrine to protect Bhalswa lake, an important water body in Delhi, against pollution and encroachment. A bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel while disposing of the plea said, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) may monitor water quality data of the lake periodically and place the same on its website.

According to the petitioner NGO, pollution is being discharged in the lake in the form of solid waste as well as sewage. "The boundary wall around the lake has been demolished. This has resulted in deterioration and contamination of water. Ownership of the water body is vested in the DDA. It is to be maintained by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation. North Delhi Municipal Corporation is to prevent the dumping of Waste. The DPCC and CPCB are to enforce the environmental norms," the plea said.

After taking note of the grievances raised in the petition, the NGT noted that it is undoubted mandate of law to maintain the water bodies in their pristine glory. "Water bodies perform important ecological functions. Not only they add to the aesthetics, but they also help in water conservation, sustaining aquatic life and maintaining microclimate. Clean environment being part of the right to life and also being part of the Directive Principles of State policy, the State authorities have the duty to protect the same," NGT noted. (ANI)

