Delhi requires 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per month: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Delhi requires 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per month to vaccinate the people of the national capital in three months. The Chief Minister, in his letter, mentioned that the national capital received just 16 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in May.

"In this pace, vaccinating the adult population will take 30 months," Kejriwal stated in his letter. Reiterating his appeal to increase the quota of COVID-19 vaccine for the national capital, he requested the Centre to import COVID-19 vaccines at a national level instead of leaving it to the states to raise global tenders.

"Vaccination of the young population is halted from today because the doses that Centre has given us is over so the vaccination centres for young population will be closed," he said. "Delhi requires 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per month to vaccinate the city in three months. However, we only received 16 lakh vaccine doses for May. In this pace, vaccinating the adult population will take 30 months," Kejriwal said.

In his letter, the chief minister made four appeals to the Centre to boost vaccine availability in the country. "Order all the companies making vaccines across the country to produce Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN," the Delhi CM recommended in his letter.

He also suggested the Centre to grant approval to international vaccine manufacturers to produce vaccines in the country. He also urged the government to import vaccines at a national level.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister informed Delhi recorded 2,200 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate dropped to only 3.5 per cent. (ANI)

