Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 22-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:54 IST
A shooting in downtown Minneapolis killed two people and wounded eight others, police said early Saturday.

The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting, KMSP-TV reported.

