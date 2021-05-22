Man held with contraband worth Rs 1 crore along Indo-Nepal border

A man was arrested from Rupaidiha area on the India-Nepal border with contraband worth Rs one crore in the international market, police said on Saturday.

During the joint patrolling by the police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the border, the accused carrying 106 grams smack was nabbed Friday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

The accused has been identified as Raju, a resident of Visheshwarganj police station area of Bahraich district.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered against him and efforts are on to identify the others involved in the illegal drug trade.

