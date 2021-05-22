Left Menu

Man held with contraband worth Rs 1 crore along Indo-Nepal border

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:03 IST
Man held with contraband worth Rs 1 crore along Indo-Nepal border
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested from Rupaidiha area on the India-Nepal border with contraband worth Rs one crore in the international market, police said on Saturday.

During the joint patrolling by the police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the border, the accused carrying 106 grams smack was nabbed Friday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

The accused has been identified as Raju, a resident of Visheshwarganj police station area of Bahraich district.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered against him and efforts are on to identify the others involved in the illegal drug trade.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021