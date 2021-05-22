10-year-old girl killed in celebratory firing
A 10-year-old girl was killed in a celebratory firing during a marriage procession at a village here, police said. The incident took place at Dharmanpurwa village on Friday night.The girl, a cousin of the groom, received a gunshot injury when someone opened fire, said ASP Rural Ashok Kumar.
PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A 10-year-old girl was killed in a celebratory firing during a marriage procession at a village here, police said. The incident took place at Dharmanpurwa village on Friday night.
The girl, a cousin of the groom, received a gunshot injury when someone opened fire, said ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar. She died on the way to the hospital, he said.
Advertisement
On the complaint of her father, an FIR has been lodged and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Kumar
- Rural
Advertisement