MP: 3 being quizzed by intelligence personnel, cops

Three persons, including two women, were detained for allegedly indulging in ''suspicious activities'' in the Army area here in Madhya Pradesh and being questioned by intelligence agencies and the police, officials said on Saturday.

Indore Zone Inspector General of Police HC Mishra said the trio was not taken into custody yet as preliminary questioning is on. When asked if the trio was communicating with their ''contacts'' in Pakistan over the phone, the IG said, “Not only on phone, there are some facts which could be confirmed only during the investigation. All material recovered from them is being examined thoroughly''. “Based on the intelligence inputs, two women and a man were detained. Their interrogation so far revealed that they were involved in suspicious activities. Apart from the police multiple agencies are involved in questioning the trio,'' he said. The detained man and women are residents of Lakshmi Vihar colony situated at Gawli Palasiya village in Mhow, located about 37 km away from Indore, police said. According to sources, Army intelligence personnel had been tailing the trio for the last one month and found them clicking pictures of the Military Hospital and other Army buildings situated near Mall Road in Mhow on Wednesday evening. Thereafter with the help of civil police, both the women were detained and when sensitive information was found in their mobile phones, senior police and Army officers were informed about it, they said. The trio was then taken to their house where they are interrogated, sources said. It is not yet clear whether the trio was related to each other. Though they have not been arrested yet, police personnel are deployed in front of the house, they said, adding the trio was not allowed to venture out. Teams of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and personnel from the Army intelligence are interrogating the trio at the house, according to sources. ''A sub-inspector, an ASI (assistant sub-inspector) and two constables have been deployed at the house by the Mhow police to keep a watch. Nobody is allowed to meet the detainees,'' local police officer Ajeet Singh Bais said.

He said the father of the women had worked as a sepoy in the Army Medical Corps. After his retirement, he started working for a nationalized bank as a security guard. He had died five years ago. The family is a native of Bicholi village near Mhow and they had constructed the present house about ten years ago. One of the women had also worked as a casual employee in the MPEB but left her job two years ago after working for six months, he added. Some residents of the housing colony told media persons that the activities of the family members were suspicious as there were no fixed timings to their stepping out of the house and returning. Also, they were not on talking terms with other residents, they added.

