12-year-old raped in UP's Agra

Police have arrested two of the accused while the third is on the run. The girl was taken to an abandoned ashram by one of the accused where she was raped by all three, police said. She was alone at home when one of the accused turned up there, police said, adding that her parents had gone to attend a marriage function.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men at a village here, police said on Saturday. Police have arrested two of the accused while the third is on the run.

The girl was taken to an abandoned "ashram" by one of the accused where she was raped by all three, police said.

She was alone at home when one of the accused turned up there, police said, adding that her parents had gone to attend a marriage function. The girl told her parents about the incident when they returned home on Friday. The accused have been identified as Chota (25), Sanju (25) and Munna (30). SP (East) Ashok Venkat said Chota and Sanju have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

