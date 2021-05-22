Assam govt plans to introduce cow protection bill in next assembly session: Guv
- Country:
- India
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday said the government is planning to introduce a cow protection bill in the next assembly session to ban transport of the animal outside the state.
Addressing the first session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, Mukhi said people revere and worship cows, considering it a sacred animal.
''I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next assembly session. The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state,'' he said.
The government will adopt a zero-tolerance policy for protection of the animal and enforce stringent punishment for those found transporting it outside Assam, the governor said.
''Once passed, Assam will join other states which have passed similar bills,'' he said.
Mukhi also said cows nurture people as the animal gives them ''life-sustaining milk''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 15th Assam Legislative Assembly
- Assam
- Bill
- Jagdish Mukhi
- Mukhi
ALSO READ
Assam CM visits COVID care centres, takes stock of situation
Assam BJP leaders Sarma, Sonowal meet party chief J P Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi
Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma called to Delhi by BJP central leadership apparently to discuss who will be next CM of Assam: Sources.
NFR hands over 21 COVID Care Coaches to Assam govt
Assam BJP leaders Sarma, Sonowal meet party chief J P Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi