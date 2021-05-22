Left Menu

Two shot dead, eight injured after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Two deceased are male and one in critical is male", Minneapolis Police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hMfib2. "Order fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas", the statement said, adding that seven injured people were treated in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 1st Ave., according to the police.

Reuters | Minneapolis | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:15 IST
Two shot dead, eight injured after shooting in downtown Minneapolis
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday. "Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male, and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male", Minneapolis Police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hMfib2.

"Order fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas", the statement said, adding that seven injured people were treated in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened in the 300 blocks of N. 1st Ave., according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021