Ramdev's comments irresponsible: Maha COVID task force member

Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed in the treatment of COVID-19, he further said.It is wrong to make such irresponsible statements.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:55 IST
Ramdev's comments irresponsible: Maha COVID task force member
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member and senior doctor Shashank Joshi on Saturday termed yoga guru Ramdev's comments on allopathy as wrong and irresponsible.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took strong exception to Ramdev's comments in a viral video where he said allopathy is a ''stupid science'' and lakhs of people have died after taking allopathic medicines. Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed in the treatment of COVID-19, he further said.

''It is wrong to make such irresponsible statements. Remdesivir helps in clinical recovery, but it is not a life-saving drug. It also does not affect any person (adversely). It is wrong to make such statements about allopathy,'' Dr. Joshi said, speaking to a Marathi news channel.

''I respect Ayurveda or Unani systems of medicine,'' he added.

