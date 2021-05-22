World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable

Taiwan reported another rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but the health minister said the trend remained stable with new infections concentrated in the northern part of the island in and around Taipei. After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a surge in domestic infections, and the whole island is under a heightened state of alert with people asked to stay at home and many venues shut.

Analysis-Gaza conflict forces reordering of Biden's policy priorities

U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January determined to focus his time and energy on the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn at home and big challenges such as China, Russia and Iran abroad. But after a Gaza conflict that required intensive behind-the-scenes U.S. diplomacy, his aides are having to reorder their priorities as they seek to stabilize an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, craft a reconstruction aid plan for the Palestinians and prevent a recurrence of what became Biden's first foreign policy crisis.

Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was healthy at home and would appear in court in a few days, in his first interview since overthrowing her in a Feb. 1 coup. The coup has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos and one of several ethnic armed groups opposed to the ruling junta advanced to attack a military post in a northwestern jade mining town on Saturday, local media said.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, Egyptian mediators shuttle between the two sides

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held on Saturday as Egyptian mediators pressed on with talks with the two sides on securing longer-term calm, officials said. The ceasefire began before dawn on Friday, and Palestinians and Israelis are now assessing the damage from 11 days of hostilities in which Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes and militants fired barrages of rockets at Israel.

COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate. From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.

China says to uphold leadership of Communist Party in Tibet

China will uphold the leadership of the Communist Party in Tibet to further its economic development, and guide Tibetan society in accordance to socialism, the region's top official said on Saturday. Chinese troops entered Tibet in 1950, and a year later, the Chinese government formally gained control over the region and its devoutly Buddhist Tibetans. The Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

Amnesty calls hospitalized Cuban dissident 'prisoner of conscience'

Amnesty International named one of Cuba's leading dissidents a "prisoner of conscience" on Friday, saying state security appeared to have him under supervision and incommunicado at the hospital where authorities admitted him nearly three weeks ago. Artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, 33, had been staging a hunger and thirst strike for seven days at his home in Old Havana to protest what he called state harassment when health officials transferred him to hospital on May 2.

Lebanon's Hariri will not form cabinet catering to president's wishes

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday he will not form a cabinet that simply caters to President Michel Aoun's wishes. "I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese," Hariri told a parliament session on Saturday.

Grim task of digging up bodies continues at crime scene in El Salvador

Forensic workers unearthed the remains of multiple victims from a grisly crime scene in El Salvador, digging up more bodies on Friday from a pit at the home of an ex-police officer suspected of murdering and burying potentially dozens of women. Authorities confirmed eight bodies have so far been removed from under the house of former officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, a convicted rapist who prosecutors have formally charged with the killing of two women and two men earlier this month.

Philippines and China hold 'friendly and candid' talks on South China Sea

The Philippines and China held "friendly and candid" talks on the South China Sea, the Philippines' foreign ministry said on Saturday, days after the minister ordered Chinese vessels out of the disputed waterway in an expletive-laced tweet. The presence of hundreds Chinese vessels inside the Philippines 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) has been the latest source of tensions between the two countries in the South China Sea, through which $3 trillion worth of goods pass every year.

