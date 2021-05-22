Left Menu

Lebanon's president did not mean to revoke Hariri's mandate, son-in-law says

Lebanese President Michel Aoun did not intend to revoke prime minister designate Saad Hariri's mandate when he wrote to parliament last week declaring that Hariri could not form a government, Aoun's son-in-law said on Saturday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:33 IST
Lebanon's president did not mean to revoke Hariri's mandate, son-in-law says
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun did not intend to revoke prime minister designate Saad Hariri's mandate when he wrote to parliament last week declaring that Hariri could not form a government, Aoun's son-in-law said on Saturday. Veteran Sunni Muslim politician Hariri was nominated in October to form a cabinet after Hassan Diab's government resigned in the wake of the Beirut port explosion which killed 200 people and damaged large swathes of the capital.

But Hariri and Aoun have been at loggerheads for months over cabinet positions, blocking the formation of a government. Diab and his cabinet have stayed on in a caretaker capacity, but investors worry that without a new government in place, reforms cannot be enacted to end a financial crisis. In a letter read out to parliament on Friday, Aoun said Hariri could not form a cabinet. This was seen by some politicians as an effective declaration that someone else would have to be found to take the role of prime minister.

But Aoun's son-in-law Gebran Bassil, leader of Lebanon's largest Christian bloc, said removing Hariri was not Aoun's aim. "The purpose is not to take back the designation from the prime minister-designate," Bassil told a parliament session convened to discuss the letter.

Speaking to lawmakers, Hariri said he would not choose a cabinet to suit the aims of Aoun. "I will not form a government as the team of his excellency the president wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese," Hariri said.

The parliament session ended with the speaker calling on Hariri to form a cabinet with the approval of Aoun. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021