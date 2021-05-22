Maha: 3 Jalna cops remanded in judicial custody in bribery case
A court in Jalna on Saturday remanded three policemen, including a sub divisional police officer (SDPO), in judicial custody in a bribery case, an official said.
SDPO Sudhir Khiradkar, police naik Santosh Ambhore and constable Vitthal Kharde were held by the Pune unit of Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on May 20 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man who was booked in a SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case, he said.
