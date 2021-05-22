Left Menu

Girl killed in celebratory firing in UP

A bullet hit a minor girl, who was the cousin of the bride, police said.She was taken to a private hospital in Faridpur from where she was referred to Bareilly.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:53 IST
Girl killed in celebratory firing in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a celebratory firing at a marriage function here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in New Colony in Faridpur town when a marriage party from Shahjahanpur arrived on Friday night, they said.

Some people, who were in an inebriated state, resorted to celebratory firing. A bullet hit a minor girl, who was the cousin of the bride, police said.

She was taken to a private hospital in Faridpur from where she was referred to Bareilly. She succumbed to injuries during treatment, they said.

The deceased was identified as Mansi.

Her body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem, police said.

Station House Officer of Faridpur police station Surendra Singh Pachauri said the matter is being probed.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021