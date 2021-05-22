Left Menu

Three criminals carrying reward held: Haryana Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:24 IST
Three criminals carrying reward held: Haryana Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police has arrested three criminals, carrying a collective reward of Rs 1 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

In the first operation, a police team arrested a wanted criminal, identified as Kapoor from Lalwa Mor-Nuh Road in Palwal district, said a spokesperson of the state police.

Carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, Kapoor is wanted in half a dozen cases, including murder and loot.

He is an accused in the murder case of a youth, who was killed on March 29 this year at Janauli village in Palwal, said police.

In another incident, two wanted criminals absconding for the past 10 months were arrested from Delhi, said the spokesperson.

Both were apprehended by a team of the Rohtak Special Task Force. Both accused, identified as Vikas, alias Vicky; and Rohit, alias Dada, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each. Residents of Jhajjar’s Aasoda village, they were wanted in a murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021