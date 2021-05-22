Three criminals carrying reward held: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police has arrested three criminals, carrying a collective reward of Rs 1 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

In the first operation, a police team arrested a wanted criminal, identified as Kapoor from Lalwa Mor-Nuh Road in Palwal district, said a spokesperson of the state police.

Advertisement

Carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, Kapoor is wanted in half a dozen cases, including murder and loot.

He is an accused in the murder case of a youth, who was killed on March 29 this year at Janauli village in Palwal, said police.

In another incident, two wanted criminals absconding for the past 10 months were arrested from Delhi, said the spokesperson.

Both were apprehended by a team of the Rohtak Special Task Force. Both accused, identified as Vikas, alias Vicky; and Rohit, alias Dada, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each. Residents of Jhajjar’s Aasoda village, they were wanted in a murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)