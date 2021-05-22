Man held with Rs 60 lakh at Nagpur railway station

A man was held at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Saturday allegedly with Rs 60 lakh unaccounted cash, an official said.

Shabbir Husain Hasan Ali Karanjawala (55), a resident of Bengali Panja here, had alighted from the New Delhi- Chennai Grand Trunk Express in the morning and a large bag he was carrying was checked on suspicion, the Railway Protection Force official said.

''The bag contained Rs 60 lakh cash which he claimed belonged to a firm based in Ganjakhet Chowk. We have handed over the cash to the Income Tax department for further probe,'' he added.

