Man held with Rs 60 lakh at Nagpur railway station

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:42 IST
A man was held at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Saturday allegedly with Rs 60 lakh unaccounted cash, an official said.

Shabbir Husain Hasan Ali Karanjawala (55), a resident of Bengali Panja here, had alighted from the New Delhi- Chennai Grand Trunk Express in the morning and a large bag he was carrying was checked on suspicion, the Railway Protection Force official said.

''The bag contained Rs 60 lakh cash which he claimed belonged to a firm based in Ganjakhet Chowk. We have handed over the cash to the Income Tax department for further probe,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

