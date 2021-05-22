Goa Congress pays homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Saturday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary. In memory of Rajiv Gandhi, various functions were organised and people were helped in this time of pandemic by distributing relief materials including around 90,000 masks, 10,000 hand sanitizers, 1000 Oximeters, over 10,000 water bottles, over 1,000 food and fruit packets all over Goa, GPCC's Vice President (Organisation) MK Sheikh said.

"Of the 40 blocks, 38 blocks distributed face masks, sanitizers, fruits, food packets etc.," he said. The Curchorem Block had distributed 20 oxygen concentrators along with other things to the needy people.

The Youth Congress had also distributed around 10,000 water bottles to the patients and relatives at different government hospitals. Earlier, one van was supplying oxygen to the patients, and now another van has been pressed in service. The Youth Congress has been supplying oxygen to needy patients since last month.

A COVID Vaccination Vehicle was also launched by Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader NSUI, in the presence of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, in Panjim to assist senior citizens in getting the vaccine. They had also launched a Vaccination Registration helpline earlier, informed Sheikh.

While the members of the Mahila Congress distributed food packets, face masks and sanitizers in both Districts, the Seva Dal also distributed face masks at various parts of Goa. Sheikh said, online consultation to patients was continuing and has been made available to the needy patients through PCC COVID-19 Control Room led by GPCC VP Dr Pramod Salgaoncar. (ANI)

