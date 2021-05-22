Two J-K Police officials suspended as video of police interrogation comes to fore

Police in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday suspended two officials while an enquiry was initiated against a station house officer (SHO) after a video of police interrogation surfaced on social media.

“A video purported to be of a police investigation/interrogation is doing rounds on social media. The same has been found to be pertaining to blind murder case of March 2021 of PS (police station) Pattan which was solved last month. Both accused shown in video had been arrested for the murder of the husband of the woman shown in the video,” a police official said.

Advertisement

He said the action in the video is “highly unprofessional and unbecoming of a disciplined police”.

“Two officials have been suspended for the same. Enquiry has been initiated against the SHO concerned and supervisory officer has been reprimanded,” the official said.

The case pertains to the murder of a man from the Pattan area of the north Kashmir district in March this year. Police had arrested the wife of the victim and her alleged paramour in connection with the murder. PTI SSB AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)