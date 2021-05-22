Left Menu

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday to protest against Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip during fighting with the Islamist group Hamas.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday to protest against Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip during fighting with the Islamist group Hamas. Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London. Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares. Others carried banners declaring "Free Palestine" , "Stop bombing Gaza" and "Sanctions on Israel".

A ceasefire on Friday, mediated by Egypt, ended 11 days of hostilities, during which the Israeli military pounded Gaza with airstrikes which it said were a response to rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian militants. Gaza medical officials said 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave, and aid officials have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation there.

Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel in the hostilities, during which the Israeli military said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other militant groups fired around 4,350 rockets, many of which did not reach Israel or were intercepted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

