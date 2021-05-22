Left Menu

IAEA chief Grossi to hold news conference on Sunday afternoon

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief, Rafael Grossi, will hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon, the agency said on Saturday, as he is in talks with Iran on extending a monitoring arrangement that could impact wider negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

The IAEA did not specify the subject of the news conference. It said reporters should plan to gather at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), though the exact time would be announced later.

